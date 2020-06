Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 13:41 Hits: 3

The confirmed global death toll from the Covid-19 virus reached at least 400,000 fatalities on Sunday, a day after the government of Brazil broke with standard public health protocols by ceasing to publish updates of the number of deaths and infections in the hard-hit South American country.

