Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 18:24 Hits: 3

PARIS (Reuters) - France is seeking to create a 1 billion euro (£891 million) fund as part of an emergency plan for the aerospace industry to be unveiled in the coming days, the transport minister said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/08/france-confirms-1-billion-target-for-aerospace-fund