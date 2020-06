Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 18:26 Hits: 4

CARACAS (Reuters) - Hundreds of Venezuelans queued up in miles-long lines to try to fill their cars with subsidized gasoline over the weekend, a week after President Nicolas Maduro launched a new dual-price system aimed at easing an acute fuel shortage.

