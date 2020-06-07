Ways to be involved in the fight against racism and support #BlackLivesMatter outside of protesting

Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 16:20 Hits: 4

The recent protests and tragic death of George Floyd have sparked a very much needed conversation on both racism and police brutality in this country. Since this country’s inception, Black folks have been facing discrimination and racism at the hands of not only white individuals but other communities of color. It is essential as we join the fight against racism that we educate ourselves and work to break the cycle of anti-blackness in our own communities in addition to calling out the racism of others.

Here are some things you can do if you cannot attend a protest and wish to be an ally.

Read to learn more about issues of race and the history of our racism in the U.S.

Books

The Karma of Brown Folk by Vijay Prashad

How to be an Anti-Racist by Ibram X. Kendi

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

The African American and Latinx History of the United States by Paul Ortiz

Stamped From the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America by Richard Rothstein

When They Call You a Terrorist by Patrisse Cullors and Asha Bandele

Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde

Unapologetic: A Black, Queer, and Feminist Mandate for Radical Movements by Charlene Carruthers

Notes of a Native Son by James Baldwin

Children’s Books

Let the Children March by Monica Clark-Robinson

Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History by Vashti Harrison

Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History by Vashti Harrison

Harlem’s Little Blackbird by Renee Watson

We March by Shane W. Evans

Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment by Jessica Curry

Movies and TV Shows

Netflix 13th When They See Us Dear White People See You Yesterday

Hulu If Beale Street Could Talk The Hate U Give

Available to Rent Selma I Am Not Your Negro “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution Just Mercy (This film is being streamed online for free for the month of June) Clemency



Podcasts

Here are some more anti-racist readings to look into.

Fund racial justice causes and organizations like the ones below:

You can also find a comprehensive list of local city and state-specific bail funds to donate to at the link below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ash (@ashnicolewilliams) on May 31, 2020 at 12:23pm PDT

Continue your advocacy long-term— after these protests are over our work is not done.

Follow The Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) and visit their website for daily actions.

Use your voice and platforms to share vital information. Posting that you support #BlackLivesMatter is great but what more can you do with your platform? Use your space to share information that makes a difference.

Our work will not be done with a simple phone call or a click of a button. So long as there is violence and injustice against people of color in this country, there will be a need to amplify our voices and support racial justice initiatives and organizations. Below are steps you can take to continue your advocacy for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by hannah dytrych ⋆ (@hannahdtrick) on Jun 1, 2020 at 1:41pm PDT

Go to the polls

The presidential election is not the only important election happening this November. If you want to see elected officials in office who support racial justice issues such as defunding the police and reappropriating funds to social causes, you must VOTE for the right people at all levels of government.

Join an advocacy organization

Consider becoming a member of civil rights and anti-racism organizations such as

Be Present

Remember to always listen to your Black friends, peers, and colleagues. Continue to show up and have difficult conversations.

The recent heinous events have angered many of us into action. It’s encouraging to see different faces protesting alongside our Black brothers and sisters. But it’s equally important for us to reflect on our own privilege and take responsibility for educating ourselves and those around us. It’s equally important for us to not just voice our solidarity but show it too. That means confronting racism at home and elsewhere in our lives, supporting Black businesses, creating space for Black voices to be heard, and voting for candidates fighting for social and racial justice. We owe so much to the Black community. It’s time we break the cycle of implicit racism in our own cultures because #BlackLivesMatter.

Note: The above resource list is in no way exhaustive and has been compiled through a variety of sources on the interwebs. For a more comprehensive list of resources, please click here.

Have any more resources? Share them below!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1950236