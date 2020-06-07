Steve King's defeat, surging support for BLM, and more you might have missed

Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 17:00 Hits: 3

It seems impossible to keep up with the news this week. Remember to practice self-care and be sure to set some time to unplug this weekend. We need you in this fight longer than just this week. We need you next week, next month, next year, and for the next several years as we organize to demilitarize the police and seek justice against violent, expensive, unnecessary police systems.

White supremacy will not be dismantled overnight—we need you for the long haul.

Having said that, here’s what you might have missed this week.

White privilege rears its ugly head even in protests for George Floyd

By Lauren Floyd

It’s no secret that blending in with others, shopping, driving, or otherwise going about mundane daily responsibilities is not a privilege many Black people enjoy without punishment. We stand out when just being ourselves, particularly to law enforcement. That doesn’t exactly change when you add a protest movement fueled by rightful outrage over the unjust killing of a Black man. So while Black and white protesters have marched, screamed, and in some cases even destroyed public property in pursuit of justice for George Floyd, Black people are the ones painted as violent distracters—ironically from the very movement we started.

This is a prime example of what I have been talking about. This video shows white folks spray painting Ã¢Â�Â�BLMÃ¢Â�Â� on a Starbucks. She said Ã¢Â�Â�We ainÃ¢Â�Â�t asked yÃ¢Â�Â�all to do that. Ã¢Â�Â� We are the ones the media will blame.Ã¢Â�Â� pic.twitter.com/3NFFcpgURI May 31, 2020

White privilege and white supremacy exist even in protests for justice for the Black community. It is time for white people and non-white people of color to ensure that we check our privilege and work to fight for the dismantling of white supremacist systems on the streets and beyond.

‘I'm crying tears of joy': Immigrant rights advocates mark white supremacist Steve King's defeat

By Gabe Ortiz

Ding dong! White supremacist Steve King is gone.

Representative Castro truly said it best:

The KKK lost a seat in Congress tonight. https://t.co/CIfYpE53pK June 3, 2020

Conservative journalist caught pretending to board up a business for a fraudulent Instagram post

By Aysha Qamar

In the video, Moriarty-Mclaughlin can be seen taking a drill from a volunteer, posing with it to have her photo taken, then proceeding to run into her Mercedes-Benz. The video prompted extreme backlash, resulting in her deleting her social media account. Viewers are calling it an example of “performative activism,” a form of activism in which individuals post or pretend to support a cause in order to gain a following or make themselves look better to others. It's a form of hypocrisy, because these people don’t actually care about the cause. "The problem here is that she's 1) using this terrible situation to promote herself instead of the man who's actually helping and 2) completely insensitive to racial / class tensions," a Twitter user wrote in a follow-up thread. "Influencers: use your platform for ACTUAL good, not the PERCEPTION of good." Celebrities and social media influencers worldwide are being called out for posting images saying “Black Lives Matter” or blank black squares on their platforms while perpetuating racism or not actually being down for the cause. Those who actually support the issues in question are being asked to do more with their platforms. People are calling for them to share resources and vital information because of their level of reach.

This lady stopped someone boarding up a store in Santa Monica so she could hold the drill for a picture, then drove away. Please donÃ¢Â�Â�t do this. #santamonicaprotest#BlackLivesMatter#BlackLivesMatterLApic.twitter.com/lgt2rZogk9 June 1, 2020

This is all too common, and we must continue to call it out when we see it.

Lawsuit alleges three women were raped in ICE custody before being deported

By Tina Vasquez for Our Prism

Sanchez and co-lead attorney on Jane Doe’s case Michelle Simpson Tuegel acknowledged to Prism that Jane Doe’s case will be an “uphill battle.” All of the agencies and companies involved are notorious for their failure to release information related to the abuse of immigrants in custody⁠—and if it weren’t for a church friend in Texas encouraging Jane Doe to speak out about her abuse and obtain legal counsel, her rape may have been another abuse disappeared by deportation. “Everyone listed in the complaint has a lot of power and a lot of control and they wield it in ways that protect them while incredible harm is done [to people in custody],” Simpson Tuegel said. “This is a huge scar for our country, and it’s connected to the protests happening right now. This is very connected to criminalization and mass incarceration. The federal criminal justice system and the immigration detention system are profit-led problems. These are private companies contracted to take our tax dollars and when things like this happen, we can’t be okay with letting them get off the hook.” ​​​​

As Ashton Lattimore says in the comments of Tina Vasquez’s article:

The systemic problems that allowed this to happen run so deep within ICE, the scale is staggering.

As Trump cowers in bunker, public support for Black Lives Matter surges amid mass protests

By Kos

1.) The protests, rather than energizing Republicans and giving them an electoral boost, have done the exact opposite: they have actually brought some of them along in understanding the challenges that Black America faces. 2.) Trump has resorted to the ‘60s playbook, calling for violence against protesters. Once again, he is out of sync with American public opinion. Seeing the numbers above, it’s clear why his own approval ratings have taken a hit the past couple of months. These protests aren’t going to save him. Quite to the contrary, they are further exposing his glaring inability to lead our nation. And best of all: 3.) THE PROTESTS ARE WORKING. It’s working with all groups, and it’s even working with Republicans. This is a daily tracking poll, so we can check in periodically to see if any sort of backlash eventually takes place. But as of now? It’s been an unmitigated success. A community rose up in anger and defiance, and allies joined side-by-side. Despite efforts at sabotage and opportunistic looting and violence, the American public has seen beyond the sensationalism and recognized the real factors driving this resistance movement. And America approves. Bless everyone fighting the good fight. You are all heroes, you are changing hearts and minds, and you are making history.

Keep up the good fight. The activism you are doing is changing minds. And we have the math to back it up.

If you’ll be at the protests this weekend, be sure to stay safe. Not just from violent police; remember, we’re still in the middle of a pandemic. Follow these steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the protests, and be sure to get tested within the next few days. If you are at risk of spreading COVID-19: Please stay home.

Stay safe everyone. Let me know in the comments: What are you doing in your community to dismantle systems of white supremacy? How are you ensuring that the future is a more ethical, safe, and empowering society for Black people?

I look forward to reading all about your actions for change below.

