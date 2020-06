Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 15:47 Hits: 0

Eight states and Washington D.C. held primary elections on Tuesday, many of which had been postponed due to the coronavirus, only to be rescheduled amidst a continued health crisis and…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/want-candidates-who-will-reach-beyond-their-base-change-how-we-vote/