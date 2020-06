Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 15:42 Hits: 0

The unrest in the US over George Floyd’s death in custody has been seized by China and renewed discourse on “the end of the American era”. But Hong Kong’s defiant demonstration this week suggests Washington’s fall may not be Beijing’s gain.

