Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 09:05 Hits: 6

Australians who defied public health rules and rallied in support of the U.S. "Black Lives Matter" movement were reckless and self-indulgent, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/george-floyd-protests-australian-minister-calls-self-indulgent-12813030