Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 08:44 Hits: 0

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says Ali Motaghian, the chief of Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency, has been convicted over the publishing of an article quoting a former Iranian diplomat who criticized Tehran's "arbitrary" intelligence operations in Europe.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/watchdog-says-chief-of-iranian-news-agency-convicted-for-interviewee-s-remarks/30654354.html