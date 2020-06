Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 00:27 Hits: 5

Dutch youth hit the club on Saturday, sort of, in one of the country's first attempts to resume night life after the coronavirus outbreak, with social distancing rules still in place.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-netherlands-clubbing-social-distancing-12812390