Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 14:59 Hits: 0

Hundreds of people attended an outdoor book fair in Moscow’s Red Square on June 6, though some publishing houses decided to stay away, citing health risks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/hundreds-attend-book-fair-in-moscow-despite-coronavirus-curbs/30656470.html