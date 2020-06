Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 16:26 Hits: 1

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry says that authorities in Iran’s Yazd Province have accepted that their police forces shot a vehicle carrying Afghan migrants earlier this week, killing three people.

