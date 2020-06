Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 22:09 Hits: 4

Three Afghan migrants died after Iranian police shot at their vehicle, setting it ablaze. Initially, Iran denied its police were to blame.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-slams-iran-s-role-in-3-migrant-deaths/a-53712126?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf