Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 03:37 Hits: 5

Critics said the author's comments targeted trans people and distorted facts about gender identity and trans people. It's not the first time Rowling has come under criticism for views on gender and sex.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/j-k-rowling-causes-furor-with-transphobic-tweets/a-53715708?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf