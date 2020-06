Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 06:11 Hits: 30

Brazil removed from public view months of data on its COVID-19 epidemic on Saturday, as President Jair Bolsonaro defended delays and changes to official record-keeping of the world's second-largest coronavirus outbreak.

