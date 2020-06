Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 07:49 Hits: 6

SEOUL (AFP): A woman running a shelter for South Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery has been found dead in her home, police said Sunday (June 7), amid a widening probe into a corruption scandal involving its owners.

