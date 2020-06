Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 07:48 Hits: 6

India and China have agreed to "peacefully resolve" a latest border flare-up that has heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours, New Delhi said Sunday, after a high-level meeting between army commanders.

