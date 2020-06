Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 12:29 Hits: 0

French President Emmanuel Macron has demanded that Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, whom Tehran has sentenced to six years in prison, be released immediately.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/macron-demands-release-of-french-iranian-academic-held-by-tehran/30654752.html