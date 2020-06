Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 10:01 Hits: 5

The new government of Kosovo announced on June 6 that it is lifting all trade barriers imposed on Serbia in a bid to reopen EU-brokered talks on normalizing ties with Belgrade.

