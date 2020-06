Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 16:38 Hits: 0

The African Development Bank has launched an independent review of a report into embezzlement allegations against its president. Akinwumi Adesina has the backing of Nigeria for a second term, but the US is not convinced.

