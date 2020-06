Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 10:24 Hits: 5

Joe Biden says he has enough Democratic party-backing from delegates to challenge President Donald Trump in November's US election. Biden crossed the threshold in tallying awaited since 8 primaries held Tuesday.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/joe-biden-officially-clinches-us-democratic-nomination/a-53705202?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf