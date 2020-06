Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 10:20 Hits: 5

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared part of a street that runs near the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" on Friday, inaugurating the new plaza with giant yellow letters and a brand-new street sign.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200606-mayor-inaugurates-black-lives-matter-plaza-in-dc-with-giant-yellow-letters