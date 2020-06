Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 10:42 Hits: 6

Protests against the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25 have erupted across the United States and around the world. But it is in South Carolina that George Floyd was born and where much of his family has lived for generations. His uncle Roger Floyd agreed to sit down with FRANCE 24 in a quiet hotel room away from the protests.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200606-george-floyd-had-a-big-heart-his-uncle-tells-france-24