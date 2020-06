Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 16:27 Hits: 0

The World Health Organization is continuing its clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine, after British scientists halted a large trial that had been exploring use of the drug to treat patients with COVID-19 when initial results showed no evidence of benefit.

