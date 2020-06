Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 18:30 Hits: 0

The United Nations' atomic watchdog said on June 5 that Iran has continued to increase its stockpiles of enriched uranium far beyond the limits set in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

