Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 18:53 Hits: 0

Kosovo's former Prime Minister Albin Kurti says his leftist-nationalist Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party will continue to press for new general elections.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kosovo-s-ex-pm-kurti-stands-firm-on-demand-for-new-elections/30655325.html