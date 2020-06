Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 21:54 Hits: 0

Though the unemployment rate remains in the double-digits, the official unemployment numbers are slightly lower than economists expected, prompting self-congratulations by┬áPresident Donald Trump. But experts say celebration is premature. Indeed,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/trump-may-come-to-regret-his-big-celebration-of-a-small-dip-in-unemloyment/