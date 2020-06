Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 22:36 Hits: 3

Unable to defend the extrajudicial killing of black people by the police or the viciousness of police assaults on peaceful protesters, conservatives are grasping desperately at a new gotcha to discredit the recent national…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/liberal-protesters-arent-being-pandemic-hypocrites-theyre-standing-up-for-their-values/