Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 08:33 Hits: 5

Protests have erupted in Australia, Brazil and elsewhere. Donald Trump earlier caused outrage by saying "this is a great day" for George Floyd. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/george-floyd-latest-black-lives-matter-protests-spread-across-world/a-53699887?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf