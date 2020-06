Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 08:46 Hits: 5

Minneapolis agreed Friday to ban chokeholds and neck restraints by police and to require officers to try to stop any other officers they see using improper force, in the first concrete steps to remake the city's police force since George Floyd's death.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200606-minneapolis-bans-police-use-of-chokeholds-following-death-of-george-floyd