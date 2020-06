Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 20:57 Hits: 0

From the Middle East, an American’s view of the strife and demands for justice that started in Minneapolis has been both disorienting and familiar.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2020/0605/Horrified-by-strife-in-my-America-finding-hope-in-my-Mideast?icid=rss