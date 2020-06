Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 08:44 Hits: 0

It is no secret that Argentina has a debt-sustainability problem, which is why its government has gone to such lengths to work with the International Monetary Fund on a solution. But, rather than recognizing that COVID-19 has complicated matters, Argentina's private-sector creditors continue to stand in the way.

