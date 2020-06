Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 22:57 Hits: 4

More in-person voting sites in metro areas. Better information about where polls have been relocated. More public education about how to vote from home and what to do if an…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/we-just-got-a-sneak-peek-of-what-the-november-election-could-look-like/