Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 00:35 Hits: 3

France said Abdelmalek Droukdal was killed during an operation in Mali. Droukdal was the head of all al-Qaida affiliates in North Africa.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-s-confirms-death-of-north-africa-s-al-qaeda-head/a-53703153?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf