Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 06:34 Hits: 5

German right-wing extremists are receiving paramilitary training in St. Petersburg, Russia, according to new report from news magazine Focus. Who is running the training, and what do we know about the participants?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-are-german-neo-nazis-training-in-russia/a-53702613?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf