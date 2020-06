Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 07:10 Hits: 5

Some women's advocacy groups in Russia are reporting a 70% increase in calls for help. With shelters in quarantine over the coronavirus, one Moscow hotel is giving women a place to go.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/moscow-hotel-hosts-domestic-violence-survivors-as-abuse-cases-soar/a-53693748?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf