Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 06:21 Hits: 5

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden secured enough delegates to formally clinch the Democratic presidential nomination on Friday, setting the stage for a challenge to President Donald Trump in the November election.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200606-biden-wins-delegates-needed-to-clinch-2020-us-democratic-nomination