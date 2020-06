Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 06:07 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON, DC: Former US vice president Joe Biden secured enough delegates to formally clinch the Democratic presidential nomination on Friday (Jun 5), setting the stage for a challenge to President Donald Trump in the November election. A candidate needs at least 1,991 delegates to secure the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-clinches-democratic-nomination-for-2020-race-against-trump-12810556