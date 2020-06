Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 11:33 Hits: 0

Barring a possible sudden second wave of COVID-19, many countries may now be past the peak of the pandemic in public-health terms. But the peak of social, economic, and political anger is most likely still to come – and, in this sense, some countries, such as France, are more vulnerable than others.

