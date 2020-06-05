America: Trump's blowing it on the two biggest crises facing the nation

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 22:30 Hits: 4

The nation is in crisis and the vast majority of Americans say Donald Trump is failing miserably to provide the necessary leadership, according to new polling by ABC News/Ipsos.

The outlets only released three questions—all related to either the coronavirus or the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. Trump didn't fare well on either.

Fully 66% of Americans disapprove of Trump's response to the killing of Floyd, with just 32% approving.

Respondents also indicated they view the problem of police brutality against people of color as systemic, with 74% saying Floyd's killing was a "sign of broader problems in the treatment of African Americans by police” and 26% calling it an isolated incident.

Trump didn't do much better on his pandemic response, with 60% of respondents disapproving of his handling of coronavirus. The outlets have been polling the question since mid-March, when Trump started at 54% disapproval/43% approval, and Trump's numbers have only gotten worse, with 60% disapproval marking a low point.

