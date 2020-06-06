Friday Night Owls: U.N. chief, Friday for Future activists call for bolder global climate action

Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 03:00 Hits: 4

Night Owls, a themed open thread, appears at Daily Kos seven days a week

Jessica Corbett at Common Dreams writes—World Environment Day Provokes Warnings That 'To Care for Humanity, We Must Care for Nature':

As a pandemic that's killed over 393,000 people rages on and demonstrations demanding racial justice continue across the globe, the international community on Friday marked World Environment Day with scientifically supported warnings about the importance of protecting nature for the future of humanity. Climate campaigners, including members of the youth-led Fridays for Future movement, as well as other activists, scientists, policymakers, and global figures such as United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres publicly called for more ambitious environmental action around the world.

The theme of this year's World Environment Day (WED)—an annual event the U.N. has held since 1974 to raise awareness and generate political momentum around environmental issues—is biodiversity, or the variety and variability of life in a particular place or on the entire planet. "With our increasing demands, humans have pushed nature beyond its limit," explains an official WED 2020 website. "The emergence of Covid-19 has underscored the fact that, when we destroy biodiversity, we destroy the system that supports human life." "By upsetting the delicate balance of nature, we have created ideal conditions for pathogens—including coronaviruses—to spread," the website says. "We are intimately interconnected with nature. If we don't take care of nature, we can't take care of ourselves."

"As long as you keep a person down, some part of you has to be down there to hold the person down, so it means you cannot soar as you otherwise might." ~~Marian Anderson

Kamala Harris claps back at Trump: "Keep George Floyd's name out of your mouth" https://t.co/P7K6Hvthe1pic.twitter.com/en3pf8WovA June 6, 2020

At Daily Kos on this date in 2013—Federal judge twice considered for Supreme Court said blacks and Latinos are more violence prone:

Where do these people come from? Why aren't they begging for spare change on street corners instead of drawing federal salaries? Never mind, that's rhetorical. We know where they come from. Judge Edith Jones was appointed to the Fifth Circuit Court by none other than Ronald Reagan in 1985. And while most right-wing judges are smart enough to keep any racist views they may harbor to themselves, after 28 years on the bench, Jones apparently decided to let her freak flag fly. Fortunately, her alleged remarks at a February lecture at the University of Pennsylvania School of Law have sparked the filing of a compliant by a coalition of civil rights groups. The complaint says that her claims in the lecture, including the view that blacks and Latinos are more prone to violent behavior than other Americans, violated several of the canons of the Code of Conduct for U.S. Judges. Jones's remarks were not recorded. But five students and an attorney in attendance at her lecture on the death penalty signed affidavits attesting to what she said

today’s Kagro in the Morning show: Trumpster loons punk themselves over ghost buses full of antifa supersoldiers invading their hamlets. Tom Cotton exploits the NYT brain hack. Policing doesn't have to be this way. We haven't always had cops in this country. Certainly not like these, anyway. On: Trumpster loons punk themselves over ghost buses full of antifa supersoldiers invading their hamlets. Tom Cotton exploits the NYT brain hack. Policing doesn't have to be this way. We haven't always had cops in this country. Certainly not like these, anyway.

