Our System Is Corroded: Carol Anderson on Rampant Police Violence and Assault on Voting Rights

On Thursday, disturbing new details were revealed in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was chased, ambushed and shot dead by a group of white men in Georgia in what many have called a modern-day lynching. In a nearly seven-hour hearing, a state judge concluded all three men — Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan — would stand trial for Arbery’s murder, after special agent Richard Dial of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation testified Travis McMichael said “f—ing n—” after shooting and killing Arbery. We speak with professor Carol Anderson, author of “White Rage,” about Arbery’s slaying, the nationwide protests, anti-lynching legislation being debated in the Senate and the upcoming election.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/5/new_evidence_ahmaud_arbery_case

