Special programme: The Covid-19 challenge in Latin America

Published on Friday, 05 June 2020

As Latin America emerges as the new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, we take you on a journey across the continent with reports from our correspondents. From Argentina to Mexico, via Brazil, Cuba and Colombia, how are governments handling the pandemic? Despite being neighbours, these countries have adopted very different approaches to the health crisis. While some are currently spared the brunt of the pandemic, others are experiencing record mortality rates. But all now find themselves in a worrying economic situation, with jobs in the informal sector often the norm.

