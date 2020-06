Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 17:05 Hits: 3

Forces loyal to Libya's UN-recognised government celebrated another victory against rival strongman Khalifa Haftar Friday after overrunning his last western stronghold, launchpad of an abortive 14-month assault on Tripoli.

