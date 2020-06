Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 17:43 Hits: 2

President Donald Trump took a victory lap Friday morning after the government reported surprising job gains for last month, seizing on the data to predict that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic disruption was in the rear-view mirror.

