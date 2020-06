Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 17:54 Hits: 3

Did the TV show The Simpsons predict the protest movement that has swept the United States after the murder of George Floyd on May 25? You might mistakenly think so if you’ve come across several fake screengrabs that have gone viral in recent days.

