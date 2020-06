Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 17:51 Hits: 4

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday renamed a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway in an apparent rebuke of President Donald Trump's militaristic response to U.S. protests over police brutality.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/washington-black-lives-matter-street-white-house-george-floyd-12802672