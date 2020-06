Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 18:49 Hits: 3

Discrimination by Canadian police against indigenous people and people of color "needs to end," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, after police officers shot and killed an indigenous woman and video showed police appearing to purposely drive into an indigenous man.

