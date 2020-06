Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 18:17 Hits: 6

Officers taking a knee in the wake of George Floyd’s killing mark a powerful change in tone after the controversy over Colin Kaepernick’s protest.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2020/0605/The-promise-and-limits-of-police-taking-a-knee?icid=rss