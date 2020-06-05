D.C. Public Works painted a massive Black Lives Matter street mural near the White House

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 15:30 Hits: 1

With the approval of Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Public Works crews got to work early Friday morning on a massive Black Lives Matter on 16th Street near Lafayette Square, which happens to be just down the street from the White House.

Justin Finch from NBC4 in D.C. spotted the crews out early.

Once complete, the mural will be hard to miss. Each letter stretches from curb to curb along 16th St. pic.twitter.com/4fJJ7WpbkU June 5, 2020

Once completed, Mayor Muriel Bowser showed off the impossible-to-miss mural from a nearby rooftop. The White House can also be seen in the distance.

Let’s hope the message doesn’t fade anytime soon.

CLICK HERE to support organizations that are fighting every day for racial justice.

