D.C. Public Works painted a massive Black Lives Matter street mural near the White House

Category: World Hits: 1
With the approval of Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Public Works crews got to work early Friday morning on a massive Black Lives Matter on 16th Street near Lafayette Square, which happens to be just down the street from the White House.
Justin Finch from NBC4 in D.C. spotted the crews out early.
Once completed, Mayor Muriel Bowser showed off the impossible-to-miss mural from a nearby rooftop. The White House can also be seen in the distance.
Let’s hope the message doesn’t fade anytime soon.
CLICK HERE to support organizations that are fighting every day for racial justice.
They renamed the intersection Black Lives Matter Plaza!
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1950677