The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

D.C. Public Works painted a massive Black Lives Matter street mural near the White House

Category: World Hits: 1

With the approval of Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Public Works crews got to work early Friday morning on a massive Black Lives Matter on 16th Street near Lafayette Square, which happens to be just down the street from the White House.

Justin Finch from NBC4 in D.C. spotted the crews out early.

Once complete, the mural will be hard to miss. Each letter stretches from curb to curb along 16th St. pic.twitter.com/4fJJ7WpbkU

Once completed, Mayor Muriel Bowser showed off the impossible-to-miss mural from a nearby rooftop. The White House can also be seen in the distance. 

#BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/OQg6977n5r

Let’s hope the message doesn’t fade anytime soon. 

CLICK HERE to support organizations that are fighting every day for racial justice.

Friday, Jun 5, 2020 · 3:36:20 PM +00:00 · Jen Hayden

They renamed the intersection Black Lives Matter Plaza!

I stand corrected: she is naming the intersection Ã¢Â�Â�Black Lives Matter Plaza.Ã¢Â�Â� pic.twitter.com/yJBm5NIwqW

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1950677

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version